Dave Chappelle requests for HBO Max to remove his show over ‘unique emotional issue’

Dave Chappelle has requested that HBO Max remove his series Chappelle’s Show from its platform.

The streaming service will take the 2000s sketch comedy show off its site at the end of 2020, with its chief content officer Casey Bloys announcing at Variety’s Virtual FYCFest. “We had a conversation with Dave. I won’t get into it, but it’s very clear that it’s a very unique and specific and emotional issue he’s got.”

Last month, Chappelle praised Netflix for also removing his show at his request. In an 18-minute video posted to Instagram, Chappelle explained that due to the nature of the deal he signed years ago when the series was made, he does not receive any compensation when ViacomCBS licenses it to streamers like HBO Max or Netflix.

“I found out that these people were streaming my work and they never had to ask me or they never have to tell me,” he said. “Perfectly legal because I signed the contract. But is that right? I didn’t think so either.”

Earlier this month it was revealed that the comedian’s Netflix special, titled 8:46 – Dave Chappelle, was the top trending YouTube video of the year.

Since it was published on 11 June 2020, the video has gained more than 29 million views.

The title of the video is a reference to George Floyd, who was killed during an arrest when his neck was compressed by officers for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

