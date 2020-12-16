DaniLeigh & DaBaby Continue To Flaunt Their Love On Social Media With A New Video Of Her Feeding Him

Roommates, the Internet still hasn’t recovered from DaniLeigh and DaBaby finally going public after rekindling their on/off relationship. Following a series of videos, tweets and photos, DaniLeigh and DaBaby decided to give fans even more to talk about courtesy of the new video of the two at dinner—complete with DaniLeigh feeding her man.

Earlier this month, DaniLeigh and DaBaby had social media on fire after publicly confirming that they were back together after spending the last few months apart. The couple hasn’t let up since and continues to keep everyone updated on their daily love story.

In their latest post, DaniLeigh and DaBaby appear to be at dinner, as she spoon feeds him pasta and asks if he likes it. The video follows one that was posted just hours before featuring the two dancing on Instagram, as DaBaby grabs a handful of DaniLeigh’s hair.

Responding to the continuous criticism she has received since reuniting with her boo, DaniLeigh also had a few words for her haters on Twitter, posting that she’s “the most hated on.”

She appears to be living her best life these days because not only does she have her man back, she also just purchased a house in her homeland of the Dominican Republic.

While many seem to be waiting to see just how long DaniLeigh and DaBaby last, we’ll just have to sit back and observe—but we’re sure they’ll continue to update us on their every move.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CI3HjqyhLou/

