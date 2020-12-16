Danielle Brooks Defends Lizzo’s Detox Diet

“[I’m] making all kinds healthy choices… because I DO love myself, my body and my mind.”
Danielle Brooks has Lizzo’s back. After the “Good As Hell” music artist received criticism for her detox diet, Danielle decided to speak out about her weight loss journey following the birth of her one-year-old daughter, Freeya.
“I’ve muted my voice for a few months now out of shame. I felt shameful of gaining weight,” she said on Instagram. “Even though I brought a whole human into the world, I still felt shameful because I wasn’t able to maintain my normal body weight post-pregnancy.”
“And a year later, I have only lost roughly 20 lbs. of a 60-lb. weight gain,” Danielle continued. “I was quiet in hopes to post that snatch back photo like so many celebrities miraculously do.”
“Just like Lizzo, and so many other ‘fat’ girls we should be allowed to make healthy choices publicly without being made to feel like frauds for trying to be healthy,” she added
“I feel it’s important to share the journey, as a reminder that we are not alone, we ain’t always got it together, and that we are ALL works in progress,” Danielle said.
Like Lizzo, Danielle’s decision to try “diets” and “cleanses” doesn’t mean that she doesn’t love herself. She just wants to feel as good as possible.
“I DO love myself, my body and my mind,” Danielle gushed. “I want to continue to feel strong and sexy without catching ‘the sugars’ [diabetes] or any other disease.”
“It’s okay showing the in between of growth,” she added. “You ain’t always gotta have it all the way together. Just speaking from the heart.”
