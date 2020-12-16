CUPE Members Donate $15,000 to Okanagan Charities Coping With Pandemic

Article content

KELOWNA, British Columbia — Municipal workers in the central Okanagan region are donating $15,000 to help local communities weathering the COVID-19 pandemic. CUPE 338, representing over 900 municipal workers across the region, hopes the donations to the Kelowna Women’s Shelter and Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Kelowna will assist people hit hard by the public health crisis.

“CUPE 338 members live and work in communities from West Kelowna to Lake Country. As front-line workers we’ve seen first-hand how many of our friends, neighbours and fellow community members are struggling though this difficult time,” says Ken Pommier, a municipal worker and president of CUPE 338. “The Kelowna Women’s Shelter and the CMHA Kelowna provide vital supports that are more important than ever in this public health emergency. We hope these donations will help them continue this important work, especially through the holiday season.”

CUPE 338 is donating $5,000 to the Kelowna Women’s Shelter and $10,000 to the CMHA Kelowna – $5,000 of that donation is directed to the CMHA Foundry Kelowna’s mobile services, launching in spring 2021.

“We are incredibly grateful to receive this generous donation,” says Shelagh Turner, Executive Director CMHA Kelowna. “Supporting the mental health of our community has never been more important. These funds will go a long way to ensuring anyone, regardless of age, can access the resources, tools and education they need to be well.”