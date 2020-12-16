College football signing day tracker 2021: Live updates, top recruits & classes for early signing period

The fourth year of college football’s early signing period added a few difficult hurdles for coaches and recruiters to overcome.

The advent of the COVID-19 pandemic not only limited campus visits for would-be recruits, but essentially eliminated all in-person meetings that could otherwise have taken place between players and coaches. How that affects the outcome of this year’s class remains to be seen, but one thing is apparent already:

Pandemic or no, college football’s top teams will do just fine in the 2021 recruiting class.

Heading into Wednesday’s 72-hour early signing period, No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Ohio State created a significant distance between themselves and the rest of the pack. Teams such as Georgia, Clemson and LSU also stand to pull in elite classes that have legitimate College Football Playoff aspirations.

Even so, there are a few battles still left to be won, such as No. 1 overall recruit Korey Foreman. The strong-side defensive end seems to have narrowed his choices to USC and LSU. Other players, such as strong-side defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau (No. 3 overall), offensive tackle Tristan Leigh (No. 11 overall) and inside linebacker Terrence Lewis (No. 16 overall) remain uncommitted as well.

Follow along as Sporting News tracks the biggest commitments and signings from the early signing period:

(All player and team ratings reflect 247Sports Composite rankings).

Strong-side defensive ends

Player (Overall rank) Star ranking Signed with 1. Korey Foreman (No. 1) 5-star 2. J.T. Tuimoloau (No. 3) 5-star 3. Jack Sawyer (No. 4) 5-star 4. Shemar Turner (No. 31) 5-star 5. Keeshawn Silver (No. 32) 5-star 6. Tunmise Adeleye (No. 37) 4-star 7. Monkell Goodwine (No. 89) 4-star 8. Tyreak Sapp (No. 96) 4-star

Offensive tackles

Player (Overall rank) Star ranking Signed with 1. JC Latham (No. 2) 5-star 2. Tommy Brockermeyer (No. 5) 5-star 3. Amarius Mims (No. 7) 5-star 4. Tristan Leigh (No. 11) 5-star 5. Nolan Rucci (No. 15) 5-star 6. Kingsley Suamataia (No. 35) 4-star 7. Landon Tengwall (No. 50) 4-star 8. Blake Fisher (No. 52) 4-star 9. Savion Byrd (No. 62) 4-star 10. Micah Morris (No. 63) 4-star 11. Bram Walden (No. 82) 4-star 12. Giovanni El-Hadi (No. 85) 4-star 13. Reuben Fatheree (No. 87) 4-star 14. Garrett Dellinger (No. 90) 4-star

Dual-threat quarterbacks

Player (Overall rank) Star ranking Signed with 1. Caleb Williams (No. 6) 5-star 2. Brock Vandagriff (No. 14) 5-star 3. Tyler Buchner (No. 65) 4-star 4. Jalen Milroe (No. 78) 4-star

Weak-side defensive ends

Player (Overall rank) Star ranking Signed with 1. Dallas Turner (No. 8) 5-star 2. Clayton Smith (No. 43) 4-star 3. Dylan Brooks (No. 51) 4-star 4. Demeioun Robinson (No. 64) 4-star 5. Jeremiah Williams (No. 73) 4-star

Wide receivers

Player (Overall rank) Star ranking Signed with 1. Emeka Egbuka (No. 9) 5-star 2. Jacorey Brooks (No. 34) 5-star 3. Troy Franklin (No. 36) 4-star 4. Mario Williams (No. 42) 4-star 5. JoJo Earle (No. 48) 4-star 6. Dont’E Thornton (No. 53) 4-star 7. Agiye Hall (No. 56) 4-star 8. Jayden Ballard (No. 66) 4-star 9. Christian Leary (No. 68) 4-star 10. Deion Smith (No. 70) 4-star 11. Chris Hilton (No. 75) 4-star 12. Xavier Worthy (No. 76) 4-star 13. Brian Thomas Jr. (No. 79) 4-star 14. Beaux Collins (No. 83) 4-star 14. Marvin Harrison Jr. (No. 91) 4-star 14. Deion Colzie (No. 98) 4-star

Defensive tackles

Player (Overall rank) Star ranking Signed with 1. Leonard Taylor (No. 10) 5-star 2. Maason Smith (No. 18) 5-star 3. Damon Payne (No. 19) 5-star 4. Mike Hall (No. 49) 4-star 5. Tywone Malone (No. 61) 4-star 6. Lee Hunter (No. 80) 4-star 7. Payton Page (No. 93) 4-star

Pro-style Quarterbacks

Player (Overall rank) Star ranking Signed with 1. Sam Huard (No. 12) 5-star 2. J.J. McCarthy (No. 22) 5-star 3. Kyle McCord (No. 25) 5-star 4. Ty Thompson (No. 39) 4-star 5. Jake Garcia (No. 46) 4-star 6. Drake Maye (No. 57) 4-star 7. Miller Moss (No. 71) 4-star 8. Garrett Nussmeier (No. 86) 4-star

Safeties

Player (Overall rank) Star ranking Signed with 1. James Williams (No. 13) 5-star 2. Sage Ryan (No. 28) 5-star 3. Derrick Davis Jr. (No. 58) 4-star 4. Kendal Daniels (No. 100) 4-star

Inside linebackers

Player (Overall rank) Star ranking Signed with 1. Terrence Lewis (No. 16) 5-star 2. Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (No. 41) 4-star 3. Deontae Lawson (No. 55) 4-star 4. Ethan Calvert (No. 74) 4-star 5. Reid Carrico (No. 84) 4-star

Offensive guards

Player (Overall rank) Star ranking Signed with 1. Donovan Jackson (No. 17) 5-star 2. Terrence Ferguson (No. 54) 4-star 3. Rocco Spindler (No. 60) 4-star 4. Bryce Foster (No. 72) 4-star 5. Dylan Fairchild (No. 97) 4-star

Outside linebackers

Player (Overall rank) Star ranking Signed with 1. Xavian Sorey (No. 20) 5-star 2. Smael Mondon (No. 29) 5-star 3. Barrett Carter (No. 33) 5-star 4. Raesjon Davis (No. 45) 4-star 5. Junior Colson (No. 95) 4-star 4. Raneiria Dillworth (No. 99) 4-star

Athletes

Player (Overall rank) Star ranking Signed with 1. Ja’Tavion Sanders (No. 21) 5-star 2. Billy Bowman (No. 38) 4-star 3. David Daniel (No. 92) 4-star

Cornerbacks

Player (Overall rank) Star ranking Signed with 1. Ga’Quincy McKinstry (No. 23) 5-star 2. Jason Marshall (No. 27) 5-star 3. Jakailin Johnson (No. 47) 4-star 4. Jordan Hancock (No. 67) 4-star 5. Nyland Green (No. 69) 4-star 6. Ceyair Wright (No. 77) 4-star

Running backs

Player (Overall rank) Star ranking Signed with 1. TreVeyon Henderson (No. 24) 5-star 2. Camar Wheaton (No. 26) 5-star 3. LJ Johnson (No. 40) 4-star 4. Donovan Edwards (No. 44) 4-star 6. Armoni Goodwin (No. 94) 4-star

All-purpose backs

Player (Overall rank) Star ranking Signed with 1. Will Shipley (No. 30) 5-star 2. Evan Pryor (No. 81) 4-star

Tight ends

Player (Overall rank) Star ranking Signed with 1. Jake Briningstool (No. 59) 4-star 2. Thomas Fidone (No. 88) 4-star

