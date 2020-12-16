City of Paris Fined Nearly $110,000 for Appointing Too Many Women

PARIS — Nothing, it has been said, succeeds like excess.

Unless you happen to be the mayor of Paris, whose winning drive to bring women into the senior levels of her city government was deemed too successful.

After she managed to bring in 11 women to fill 16 top city jobs — fulfilling the spirit of a 2012 law aimed at correcting gender imbalances — she was slapped with a nearly $110,000 fine last week for appointing too many women to senior management positions.

“Far too feminist,” Anne Hidalgo, the mayor, said with more than a hint of sarcasm.

Technically, the law under which the city was fined required that no more than 60 percent of one gender be appointed to top top civil service positions in a given year. It was amended in 2019 so that there would be no fines if a disproportionate number of men or women were hired in any given year as long as the overall gender balance was respected.

But Ms. Hidalgo found herself running afoul of the law because she did the hiring in 2018.

Not that she minded.