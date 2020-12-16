China Charges Hong Kong Activists Caught Fleeing to Taiwan

HONG KONG — Ten Hong Kong activists who were captured at sea while trying to flee to Taiwan in August were charged in mainland China on Wednesday with illegal boundary-crossing offenses that could put some of them behind bars for years.

The case has become a focal point for Hong Kong’s pro-democracy opposition, which, after months of intense protests last year, has been checked by a wide-ranging crackdown and the imposition of a tough national security law on the semiautonomous Chinese territory.

Eight of the group face charges of illegally crossing a boundary, which carries a sentence of up to one year in prison, prosecutors in the Yantian district of the mainland city of Shenzhen said in a statement. Two others, Tang Kai-yin and Quinn Moon, were charged with the more serious offense of organizing the escape attempt, punishable by up to seven years.

Another two, who are juveniles, are due to have a separate, closed hearing into their cases, but no charges were announced. The group ranges in age from 17 to 33.