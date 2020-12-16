Celeb Couples Who Found Love On Set

It was a fairy tale romance for Dallas and Goodwin when they co-starred on ABC’s fantasy hit Once Upon a Time, playing Prince Charming and Snow White, of course.

“It hit me like a blinding light,” Dallas told People in 2012. “I thought, ‘I’m in trouble now.'”

As for Goodwin, she knew Dallas was the one when they went on their first date to Disneyland.

“I knew that in fact I was going to marry my husband Josh at Disneyland because I took him for his first time ever and we had just started dating,” Goodwin would later detail to Kelly Ripa. “We were on Big Thunder Mountain and he threw his arms in the air and he goes, ‘This is the best day of my life’ and I was like, ‘We’re totally getting married.'”

He popped the question in October 2013 and they tied the knot in April 2014. Dallas and Goodwin are the parents of sons Oliver, 6, and Hugo, 4, and the Manifest star is hoping to work with his wife again after their six-year stint on OUAT.

“She’s the greatest. I miss working with her every day,” he said on Live with Kelly and Ryan. “I think she was like, ‘look, we’ve worked together and we’ve lived together six years, give me a break.’ But I think we’ll work together again, I hope so.”