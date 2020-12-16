Cathay Pacific expects second-half loss to be ‘significantly higher’ than in first-half By

SYDNEY () – Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways (OTC:) Ltd said on Wednesday it expects a “significantly higher” second-half loss than its record first-half loss, driven by low demand, restructuring charges and impairments on its fleet of planes.

The airline reported a HK$9.87 billion ($1.27 billion) loss in the first half due to the pandemic. Analysts had forecast the airline would report a full-year loss averaging HK$18.3 billion before the announcement, according to 13 polled by Refinitiv.

Its previous annual record loss was HK$8.7 billion in 2008, during the global financial crisis.

($1 = 7.7525 Hong Kong dollars)

