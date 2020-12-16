Cardi B Buys Husband Offset A $500,000 Lamborghini For Birthday!

Cardi B wished Offset a very happy 29th birthday on Monday (Dec. 14), and gave him a REALLY expensive gift to show how much she loves him.

She bought him a 2021 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ – the highest end Lambo. The SVJ stand for Super Veloce Jota. Super Veloce means “super fast” in Italian.

In a sweet Instagram video soundtracked by Rauw Alejandro and Chencho Corleone’s “El Efecto,” Cardi plays the song on her phone while taking a selfie clip as Offset comes up behind her and gently kisses her neck before getting a bit friskier.

“VerifiedHappy birthday Hubs ❤️I wish you many more,” Cardi wrote. “I wish you more positivity,wisdom,health and for God to continue to keep you with a good heart. Thank you soo much for helping me these past months getting my business in line(somebody gotta be the mean 1) I❤️u .Lets turn it up tonight !!”

Here’s the video: