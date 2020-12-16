Cardi B and Offset Take the Heat for Going Maskless at His Birthday Party

Instagram

Meanwhile, ‘Real Housewives’ star Porsha Williams and Offset’s Migos groupmate Takeoff are commended for being among only a few of people who wear masks at the bash.

Cardi B and Offset have angered many with the way they commemorated his 29th birthday in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Hours after giving a peek at the “Clout” rapper’s birthday celebration in Atlanta, Georgia, the married couple found themselves under fire for going maskless at the party.

On Monday, December 13, the “WAP” hitmaker shared a series of Instagram Stories showing how the birthday celebration went about. In the clips, the two of them could be seen partying all night long in a crowded unnamed nightclub without any social distancing measures. Most of the people in attendance could also be seen not wearing masks

Cardi B and Offset went maskless at his 29th birthday party.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams, however, was spotted among a few of the guests who donned face protection. Offset’s Migos groupmate Takeoff also took the safety precautions by sporting a mask

Cardi and Offset were quick to be flooded with criticism on Twitter for the party. One pointed out, “American celebrities like cardi b be blaming [Donald Trump] for covid, while they party up a storm in packed clubs. Make it make sense nelson.” Another raged, “I literally just saw a video Of Offset’s party with a lady coughing right next to Cardi. Pahahaha! Yal are straight foolish.”

The criticism did not stop there. More came forward to rail at the pair with a third stating, “So cardi b and offset partying in packed clubs? After the US surpassed 16 million covid cases and 300k deaths?” Another scolded, “cardi b and offset are really annoying now. they been having big a** mask-less parties all year. like do these dumb mfs know what’s going on?!?”

This was not the first time Cardi received backlash for throwing a party amid the pandemic. Back in October, the “Bodak Yellow” raptress was labeled “irresponsible” for commemorating her 28th birthday with numerous mask-free celebrations in Las Vegas.

In related news, Offset revealed what his wife Cardi presented him for his special day. Using Instagram, the MC shared a video wherein his wife surprised him with a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster. The car was reportedly to cost around $601,000. “SVJ MY BODY. Thank you bae @iamcardib,” he captioned the post.