Bushiri fraud case: State argues co-accused is just as likely to flee if granted bail

Willah Mudolo is one of Shepherd Bushiri ‘s co-accused in a R102 million fraud, money laundering and theft case.

He is applying for bail, arguing he is not a flight risk as he had a wife, children and property in South Africa.

The State, however, believes, he may flee as he has the means and is not a South African or in the country legally.

Willah Mudolo, one of self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s co-accused, is just as likely to flee if granted bail, the State argued on Tuesday.

He claimed he had a life in South Africa – which includes expensive property, his wife and children – and would therefore not evade trial if released on bail.

Mudolo appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday for the continuation of his bail application.

Mudolo, his wife Zethu, Bushiri and his wife Mary as well as Landiwe Ntlokwana face multiple charges of fraud, theft, and money laundering in relation to an investment scam that allegedly defrauded investors to the tune of R102 million.

Bushiri and his wife have since fled the country, returning to their homeland of Malawi after being granted bail by the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court in November.

Mudolo, who is a Zambian national, is the only accused still in custody after his wife and Ntlokwana were successful in their bail applications which were heard at the same as the Bushiris’ application.

Both the State and the defence battled it out on Monday and Tuesday, vehemently opposing the evidence placed on record both for and against the granting of bail.

Flight risk

The State maintained Mudolo is a flight risk, which is evidenced by the fact that he had allegedly tried to flee the country before being arrested.

During the bail application, the investigating officer detailed evidence that Mudolo on three different occasions had visited OR Tambo International Airport. These trips to the airport were conducted on 13, 16 and 17 October when he was arrested there.

The State alleged the first two times Mudolo had checked in on the flight was to test whether his movements were being monitored. On the third occasion, he was arrested before he could board a flight headed for Nigeria via Dubai.

It was also placed on record he had bought a one-way ticket. Mudolo’s defence team argued he was merely travelling for a business meeting and would return to South Africa three days later because his wife, house and children were in the country.

The defence attorney added no tickets were purchased for his spouse and children.

They also handed in an affidavit from Flight Centre that noted Mudolo’s travelling modus operandi was to purchase one-way tickets to and from the destinations he was going to.

The investigating officer refuted this, saying his suitcases had a lot more clothes than needed for a three-day trip and one of the bags contained political shirts, which Mudolo allegedly said was for campaigning of a political party in Nigeria.

Mudolo also refuted he was going on the trip to campaign for a political party.

Wealth and a house

The State alleged Mudolo had the means and wealth to relocate anywhere in the world, stating that in his own version, he had business interests in several countries including Hong Kong, the UK and Zambia.

The State told the court that because Mudolo managed to pay an outstanding loan of R8 248 404.88 which was taken out against the property, while in custody, proved he had access to large amounts of money.

The defence, however, argued the bond on the house and loan had been paid in full and Mudolo would put the house up as security for bail.

It was also said the property was worth R25 million and the average Joe could not afford to lose that much money and thus Mudolo would not flee the country to evade his trial.

The State retorted considering Mudolo’s wealth, access to money, the fact that he also had property in Zambia, meant there was no guarantee he would stand trial if granted bail.

Passports and legal status in South Africa

One of the stronger arguing points which the State dealt with in detail was that Mudolo was not a citizen of South Africa and his legal status in the country.

The prosecutor said Mudolo had either chosen to lie or misrepresent the facts when he came into the country on a visitor’s visa. Despite being on a visitor’s visa, he still conducted business and did so while flying under the radar, which suited him, the State said.

While being in the country on a visitor’s visa and having multiple business interests abroad, Mudolo still wanted the court to believe his interests were in South Africa, the prosecutor added.

The defence again used the argument that Mudolo’s wife and children were in the country, living in the R25 million house.

It was also argued it was not for the court to decide the legal status of Mudolo and the Department of Home Affairs had not made a determination on his status.

Additionally, while a spousal visa had not been granted, there were other grounds on which Mudolo could qualify to stay in the country if given the opportunity to apply, the defence said.

The issue of multiple passports also took centre stage during the bail application, with the State placing it on record that Mudolo had a number of passports, including two passports with the wrong date of birth.

One of these passports was allegedly used to register businesses, open bank accounts and used to get married to his wife who is a South African.

The State claimed the use of this passports showed Mudolo was dishonest and it was not a simple mistake.

The defence said the passport with the wrong date of birth had been cancelled, a second passport was full and a third passport had been lost.

The only reason the passport with the irregularities was kept, was because it still had a valid American visa, the attorney for Mudolo argued.

The defence further claimed Mudolo was never told he was in the country illegally.

Cellphone in custody

The State alleged Mudolo had access to two cellphones while in custody at Kgosi Mampuru Prison in Tshwane and he had signed a document admitting he had a cellphone.

This phone was used to WhatsApp a number of people, including an unknown person who claimed to have an advocate that could help facilitate a bribe to get him out of prison.

Mudolo denied having access to a cellphone and accused the Department of Correctional Services of forging his signature on a document in which he confessed to having access to the device.

The defence also pointed out the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria had ruled on the matter after an application was brought because Mudolo was transferred from the local remand centre to C-Max.

It was placed on record the move was reviewed and set aside after it was found to be unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid.

The court also ordered Mudolo be moved back to the local remand centre and have his remand detainee privileges restored.

The reasons for the order were not placed on record by the defence, but the State did argue the order related to the second occasion that Mudolo was caught with a cellphone and it was a technical issue with the processes followed to place him into C-Max.

Judgment is expected to be handed down on 22 December.