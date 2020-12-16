Bun B Defends Thee Stallion: Tory Lanez Did Some Wh*re Sh*t!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
8

Houston rapper Bun B was one of the main rappers who spoke out in defense of Megan Thee Stallion after she revealed that Tory Lanez allegedly shot her in both of her feet.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR