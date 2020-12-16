Bun B Defends Thee Stallion: Tory Lanez Did Some Wh*re Sh*t!!

Houston rapper Bun B was one of the main rappers who spoke out in defense of Megan Thee Stallion after she revealed that Tory Lanez allegedly shot her in both of her feet.

And he says he’s fine if it means he and Lanez are not cool.

“I mean, people are usually waiting for that first person to say something, and then more and more people will step to the table,” he told HNHH. “I feel like if I hadn’t said anything, I’m not sure how much people would have even spoken on this issue. And if my relationship with Tory Lanez is damaged, then so be it. We have to protect our Black women and any Black man that doesn’t feel the same way is not my brother.”

MEGAN THEE STALLION DETAILS SHOOTING INCIDENT

He continued: “Tory Lanez did some whore sh*t, period. Yeah, I know Tory, I know his manager and all them, f*ck all that though. F*ck all that. If the man on drugs, get him some goddamn rehab. If the man got mental health issues, get him some therapy. But you not gon’ sit here and shoot this girl and we not gon’ say nothing. That sh*t not real n*gga sh*t. It’s not. Anytime a man hurts a woman, that’s obsession. That ain’t love. He had no reason to shoot this girl.”