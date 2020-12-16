Bucks minority owner Aaron Rodgers ‘ecstatic’ about Giannis’ new deal

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s new deal with the Milwaukee Bucks was exciting for everyone within the franchise. Even Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers shared his pleasure about the extension.

Rodgers, who became a Bucks minority owner in 2018, discussed Antetokounmpo’s extension Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show,” saying Milwaukee’s offseason moves probably played a role in the two-time MVP’s decision to remain loyal to the franchise.

“It’s a big signing for us. We’re pretty ecstatic – I guess he is as well, I would assume,” Rodgers said, as transcribed by theScore. “This is just conjecture, but I know that he was interested in what the roster turnover was going to be. (Milwaukee) made some moves in the offseason, brought in some players. I guess he’s happy with them so far.”

The Bucks front office made a strong push to keep Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee by acquiring Jrue Holiday and signing D.J. Augustin this offseason. If the Bucks are in a position to go deep in the playoffs, general manager Jon Horst could eventually make more moves before the trade deadline in order to improve the team further.

Antetokounmpo put pen to paper on a five-year, $228 million supermax extension on Tuesday, which will keep him in Milwaukee through the 2025-26 season. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year, averaged 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game while shooting 55.3% from the field and 30.4% from deep.