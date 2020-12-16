Broncos’ Fangio: Josh Allen emerging as one of NFL’s top QBs

Josh Allen’s first two years in the NFL were alright, but the Buffalo Bills quarterback is in the midst of a breakout year this season.

The Bills haven’t won an AFC East division title since 1995, but Buffalo is well on its way to accomplishing the feat this season with Allen at quarterback and the New England Patriots struggling to win games.

Buffalo has won its last three games, including a recent upset of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it hopes to keep the winning streak alive against the Denver Broncos this weekend.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio acknowledged Wednesday that it won’t be easy for his squad to take down the Bills. He even had some high praise for Allen.

“He’s seeing the field very well, throwing it very well. The guy’s really emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in the league,” Fangio said.