British Royal Family News suggests that Queen Elizabeth might have tried to do everything in her power to silence Princess Diana while she was questioning the royal family’s importance in the world. The claim was first made in Andrew Morton’s book, Diana” Her True Story. Here’s what you need to know.

Seeing how everyone is talking about The Crown Season 4 and Princess Diana’s rather rocky relationship with not only her husband Prince Charles but the rest of the royal family too, many people are digging up old stories about the royal family on social media.

British Royal Family News: Did Queen Elizabeth Try To Silence Princess Diana For This Reason?

According to Andrew Morton, there was one time in which Diana left her mother-in-law completely speechless after the Princess of Wales had expressed her thoughts about how the monarchy was becoming irrelevant in federal Europe.

Morton said that after Princess Diana expressed her views, both Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles “looked at her… as if she were mad. [Then they] continued with their debate on who shot the last pheasant of the day, a discussion which occupied the rest of the evening.”

“As a friend says: ‘She finds the monarchy claustrophobic and completely outdated with no relevance to today’s life and problems.”

He went on to quote the friend: “‘She feels that it is a crumbling institution and believes that the family won’t know what has hit is in a few years’ time unless it changes too’.”

Of course, royal fans know the rest of what happened: Princess Diana ended up pulling the plug on her marriage to Prince Charles but tragically died from a car crash in Paris in 1997. Diana also was not silenced by any means, either. So far Buckingham Palace has not made any comments about the claims.

