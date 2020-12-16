Bravo Fans Wonder if Andy Cohen Is Leaving the Network After Saying He’s No Longer With Bravo

Bravo fans were buzzing when Bravo executive Andy Cohen said he no longer worked at the network during a conversation with Jeff Lewis.

Cohen is often the target of fan and sometimes personalities’ ire when it comes to interviews and even questions asked during reunion shows. He explained to Lewis that it isn’t his call whether or not personalities can do interviews adding that he doesn’t work for Bravo any longer.

Fans wondered if that meant he was leaving the network after 2020 or if this was actually old news. Dana Wilkey, who appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills tweeted, “[Andy] announced on [Jeff Lewis] podcast just now he’s not with BravoTV anymore! What is happening?! 2020 has nearly killed me and now this !!!! Please tell me this is a joke!”

Is this old news?

Some fans were unfazed, commenting that Cohen left as a network executive a while ago. “Girl, this is old news lol,” a person replied to Wilkey’s question. “He left Bravo in early 2014 which means he no longer has a network position. His only ties to Bravo are now #WWHL and his executive producer title on all the ‘Housewives’ shows, including being a reunion host for the same shows he did as a network exec.”

Another person added that he definitely meant as an executive and this is old news. But Wilkey replied, “I really thought he meant as talent I mean everyone knows he left as an executive so why say it.”

But his ‘WWHL’ contract expires this year

Some fans wondered if perhaps Cohen didn’t plan to return to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. NBCUniversal shared last year that they extended Cohen’s contract through the end of 2020.

“Andy is a creative multihyphenate dynamo, who through his cheeky charm, fascination and fandom, makes you want to hang out with him — either on the seat next to him or on the screen in front of you,” NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Lifestyle Networks president Frances Berwick said in a statement. “He’s an integral part of the Bravo family and brand, and we can’t wait to see where he takes Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen next.”

Cohen’s relationship with the network shifted in 2013 when he moved out of the executive role, according to The Hollywood Reporter. But he continued to be the executive producer of the Housewives franchise and reunion host.

So could Cohen be cutting ties with the network? He’s become the name and face of Bravo, and he probably isn’t going anywhere. In fact, Cohen recently discussed next year’s BravoCon and it sounds like he fully plans to be involved. “We’re working on BravoCon for 2021,” he recently said on the WWHL After Show.