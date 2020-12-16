Boris Johnson offers Nicola Sturgeon and Scots a fishy Christmas present

Boris Johnson has offered Nicola Sturgeon a wet fish for Christmas.

The Prime Minister offered to fill a trawler net if not a Christmas stocking after being initially stumped on what to give the First Minister as a festive present.

At his Downing Street press conference the Prime Minister was thrown by the question and left chief medical officer Chris Whitty to answer a technical point while he came up with an answer.

After some consideration Johnson srcambled for the possibility of a Brexit deal on fishing that would give Scottish boats a bigger share of quota in the New Year.







He said: “There’s all sorts of things that will arise naturally from the UK getting a new relationship with our friends in the European Union.

“But one thing maybe particular interest to people of Scotland is that they will become the proud possessors of hundreds of 1000s of tonnes of fish, shellfish, crustaceans. I don’t know whether Nicola is a keen fish eater but she will have more than she could possibly consume herself for a very, very long to come”

A spokesman for the First Minister did not state her dietary preference but said: “No amount of Boris Johnson bluster can hide the fact he is lining up a sell-out of Scotland’s fishing sector.

“Any Brexit deal is likely to fall far short of what the Tories promised – while a no-deal would be utterly devastating to our wider seafood industry, placing tariff and other barriers in the path of some of our most valuable exports.”