Boosie Badazz On Fredo Bang: ‘I Don’t Talk About Baton Rouge Sh*t’

Boosie Badazz sat down for an interview with DJ Vlad, where the journalist asked him about Fredo Bang.

Boosie refused to answer.

People were eager to know about Boosie’s relationship with Fredo. He responded:

“I don’t really wanna talk about that. I don’t really wanna talk about that. It ain’t nothin’ serious. I don’t talk about Baton Rouge sh*t. We can talk about some California sh*t, but I don’t talk about Baton Rouge sh*t like that. It ain’t no big deal.”

Recently Vlad faced backlash online after it was revealed that feds were able to compile evidence against Casanova because of his interviews with Vlad.

Casanova turned himself in after and 17 others were hit with charges that included racketeering and conspiracy. The DOJ has been building a case against the rapper as well as members of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Gang for years.

Casanova was also one of the rappers named by Tekashi 6ix9ine during his trial. Many think the rainbow-haired rapper helped the cops take down several high-profile gang-related artists.