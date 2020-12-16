Biopic on hockey legend Dhyan Chand to be made by Abhishek Chaubey

Everyone knows about hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand who brought three Olympic gold medals to India in 1928, 1932 and 1936. Ronnie Screwvala announced this new project where he will be backing the biopic on the hockey legend and the film will be directed by Abhishek Chaubey. The producer took to his Twitter and shared the exciting news saying, “1500+ goals, 3 Olympic gold medals, and a story of India’s pride… It gives us immense pleasure to announce our next with #AbhishekChaubey – a biopic on the Hockey Wizard of India- #DHYANCHAND.”





Abhishek Chaubey shared his views about this new venture to a leading daily. “Dhyan Chand is one of the greatest hockey players, and it is a matter of pride to direct his biopic. We had a massive amount of research material in hand, and honestly, every achievement of his life deserves a separate story in itself. I am grateful to have a brilliant creative force like Ronnie Screwvala backing the film, and we can’t wait to get started next year. Hoping to announce the lead actor soon.”







Dhyan Chand’s son and Olympic medalist Ashok Kumar spoke to a leading daily and shared his views saying, “There is no better hockey player to date in the world like three-time Olympic gold medalist Dhyan Chand. When Rohit Vaid approached me with the desire to make a film on my father, I was instantly drawn to his intensity and passion for the project. The genius of Dhyan Chand and his achievements will be seen by the world and my family and I are thrilled to be part of this.”





The film will go on floors next year and is expected to release in 2022. Now we wonder which actor will get to play this hockey legend?