Bettman: NHL could play portion of 2020-21 season in bubble

The NHL would rather not implement a bubble for the 2020-21 season, citing a “huge burden” carried by the Dallas Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning, who remained in the Edmonton bubble until the Stanley Cup Final was over in September.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said as much Wednesday during a video conference in a panel discussion on “Holding Domestic and International Competitions in the Modern Conditions of a Pandemic” at the World Hockey Forum in Moscow.

“Right now, we’re focused on whether or not we’re going to play in our buildings and do some limited traveling or play in a bubble, and that’s something we’re working on and getting medical advice on,” Bettman said, per NHL.com’s Nicholas J. Cotsonika. “We don’t think we can conduct an entire regular season that way. But circumstances, depending on where COVID[-19] is spiking and where the medical system is being taxed at any given time, may require us to adjust.”

The NHL and NHLPA are in the midst of negotiations to establish terms for the upcoming campaign. Bettman confirmed that the league is planning to start the upcoming season in mid-January with divisional realignment due to the restrictions at the United States-Canada border. He also said that an 82-game schedule isn’t possible, though the league is reportedly trying to play as many games as it can.

According to TSN’s Frank Seravalli, the NHL was advised by infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci to start its season in a bubble environment, saying it’s the best way to begin the season safely.

If the league begins its season in a bubble, it likely won’t last very long. Players probably wouldn’t agree to stay in a hub longer than two months anyway. With the coronavirus vaccine currently being distributed to frontline workers, professional athletes could receive it sooner rather than later, which would essentially eliminate the need for a bubble environment — provided a majority of players and staff members get vaccinated.