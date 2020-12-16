Best TV Shows Of 2020

From The Queen’s Gambit to The Good Place and everything in between.
15.
Better Call Saul, Season 5
17.
The Good Lord Bird
20.
What We Do in the Shadows, Season 2
25.
BoJack Horseman, Season 6B
28.
Better Things
31.
Feel Good
32.
Unorthodox
35.
And finally, Vida
What TV shows from 2020 have YOU absolutely loved? Tell us in the comments below!
2020 is finally (almost) over, and we’re looking back on the year. Check out even more from the year here!
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.