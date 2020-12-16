Best TV Shows Of 2020



James Dittiger / NBC



This series was one of the biggest surprises of 2020 for me. I’m going to be honest — I thought the show was going to be kind of corny, but it ended up telling a heartbreaking and beautiful story about family and loss, and it easily became one of my favorite shows this year. Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist follows Zoey, who suddenly starts to hear people’s innermost thoughts and desires through popular songs. Each musical number is so well done and fits with the show flawlessly. On top of the musical numbers, the story of a family dealing with grief and loss and how they come together and learn to move on is incredible. I cannot recommend this show enough.

Where to watch: Hulu and Peacock