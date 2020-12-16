Best Heavy Duty Cases for Google Pixel 4a 5G 2020

Best

Heavy Duty Cases for Google Pixel 4a 5G

Android Central

2020

A solid Google Pixel 4a 5G case is a necessity for protecting its excellent OLED panel and high-spec dual cameras. The phone itself has a relatively plain design and no color options besides black, so you have no excuse not to cover it up with a thick, protective case. That being said, while all of our heavy duty cases will help your Pixel 4a 5G survive falls, we found many sleek and beautiful cases that will only add to your phone’s charm. Here are the best Google Pixel 4a 5G cases you can trust to protect your phone — and look good doing it.



Staff Pick

Aside from dual TPU and polycarbonate (PC) layers, Spigen threw in a foam layer and air cushioning to blunt the most shocking of corner drops. Add in a kickstand, clicky buttons and reasonable price, and the Tough Armor model has few downsides besides a rather plain appearance. $17 at Amazon Wallet cases usually prioritize a pretty design over protection, but Vena’s Pixel 4a 5G case is an outstanding exception. Along with dual layers and corner-guards, it hides credit card slots and a metal plate for magnetic mounts, plus a large and sturdy kickstand. $30 at Amazon Tudia adds dual TPU/PC layers and a particularly tall lip to its otherwise compact case, protecting your Pixel 4a 5G without ballooning it in size too much. We appreciate it for its ridged grip and blue, slate and rose gold color schemes. $12 at Amazon Cyclists, rock climbers and outdoorsmen, look no further. Apart from the dual-layer, shockproof case, you can attach any tool you need to its back: carabiners, magnet, ring or wrist straps, and other optional accessories. Make extra sure your phone survives your sport of choice. $25 at Armor-X You may or may not like your Pixel 4a 5G’s back looking like an impregnable bank vault, but you can’t deny the results! Thanks to its hardened TPU materials, this SaharaCase handles falls like a champ, and is less likely to slip from your hand than a cheaper case. $30 at Best Buy Made with the same materials, anti-slip grip and drop-absorbant corners as the SaharaCase Military model, the Prestige case lacks its sibling’s kickstand but more than wins the aesthetic battle. It protects your phone without being so dramatic about it. $30 at Best Buy OtterBox cases can get expensive, but has earned its reputation as a manufacturer of sturdy, fall-resistant cases. The Pixel 4a 5G’s boring design makes the clear Symmetry case an odd choice, so we recommend the “Stardust” case for a bit more pizzazz. $38 at Amazon

$50 at Best Buy Choose between three dual-color patterns to go with the Caseology Parralax’s dual-layer protection: Burgandy & Rose Gold, Navy Blue & Gold, and Aqua Green & Teal. It’s another protective case that looks great and feels comfortable to hold. From $14 at Amazon We tried to make dual-layer TPU / PC protection a standard for most of our picks, but only the Poetic Guardian case also comes with a screen protector for total protection of your phone. Or, if the screen becomes scratched or smudged, you can swap in a backup, screen-less front frame. From $17 at Amazon If you can live without a kickstand and dual layers, this Spigen model ably protects your Pixel 4a 5G with air-cushioned corners, but with a more close-packed design than the Tough Armor case. Plus, your fingers and eyes will love the patterned back. $13 at Amazon

What are the best protective Pixel 4a 5G phone cases?

We looked for specific Google Pixel 4a 5G cases with multiple protective layers to withstand higher drops, along with grippable patterns on the side or back so you’re less likely to drop it in the first place. The Spigen Tough Armor case almost goes overboard on the layers, making darn sure that if the plastic doesn’t save your phone, the foam and air pockets will.

Of course, heavy duty phone cases mean different things for different people. You may resent the lack of cases (besides the reliable and affordable Poetic Guardian) with screen protectors, but many buyers dislike them, and you can always invest in one of these excellent Pixel 4a 5G screen protectors separately. Or, you may want a case that lets you fully attach your Pixel to your body like the Armor-X. We’ll note, though, that the Pixel 4a 5G isn’t waterproof or dust-proof like the Pixel 5, so no phone case in the world will keep it safe in extreme conditions.

If you’re just hoping for a Pixel 4a 5G case that protects it from drops, but want something a bit more stylish, you’ll find plenty of options above. The Vena vCommute Wallet case is both stylish and practical, and tops our list of the best wallet cases for the Pixel 4a 5G too.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.