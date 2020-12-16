Best Buy Canada just slashed prices on top-rated true wireless earbuds

No matter which side of the headphone-jack debate you support, the fact is that jacks are becoming increasingly scarce in new iterations of some of our favourite phones.

Which means that pairing up with a quality set of wireless earphones should be a priority if you don’t already have some. Luckily, Best Buy Canada’s got our backs with an impressive list of deeply discounted true-wireless earphones — two full weeks before Boxing Day.

Check out some of the models below, or view the full sale on Best Buy Canada’s site:

Apple AirPods Pro In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones for $269.99 (save $60)

Apple AirPods In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones (2019) for $199.99 (save $20)

Bose Sport In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones for $215.99 (save $20)

JBL Free II In-Ear Bluetooth Truly Wireless Headphones for $99.99 (save $120)

Sony In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones for $199.99 (save $50)

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones for $199.99 (save $80)

Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones for $269.99 (save $60)

Jabra Elite Active 75t In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones for $219.99 (save $40)

Sony WF-XB700 In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones for $99.99 (save $50)

JLab JBuds Air In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones for $44.99 (save $25)

Jabra Elite 65t In-Ear Passive Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones for $99.99 (save $60)

Sennheiser MOMENTUM 2 In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones for $349.99 (save $50)

Source: Best Buy Canada