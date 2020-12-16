Beautiful Woman Knocked Out In Walmart Fight Over The Last PS5!! (Video)

A woman was brutally knocked unconscious at Walmart outside of Charlotte, North Carolina – and the brutal KO was captured on video, has learned.

The incident occurred at the North Tryon Walmart – just minutes from Charlotte. Two women began arguing while on the checkout line when one noticed that the other had the last PS5 game console in the store.

RAY J CAUGHT CHEATING ON HIS WIFE w/ BLONDE REALITY STARLET!!

The argument quickly gained momentum, and before long it turned into an all out fight. And it’s 2020 – so just a the action heated up, half the store pulled out their phones and recorded the altercation.

The fight was brutal, with one of the woman, slamming the other to the floor, and then double foot stomping her head into the concrete floor.

The loser was knocked unconscious. According to social media reports, understands that she managed to get up and leave the store on her own,. But the loser later went to the hospital where she was diagnosed with a concussion.

Be safe out here Christmas shopping people . . .

Here’s the video:

Here’s another angle of the fight: