Beautiful Rapper SAWEETIE Joins Pornhub; Releases Explicit Video!

Rap superstar Saweetie is widely considered one of the most beautiful women all of hip hop – now she’s joining the adult website Pornhub as one of their partners. And has learned that she plans on producing explicit content for the website.

It’s not clear what type of explicit content – or whether Saweetie will herself be nude in the content – but it is Pornhub.

She made the announcement yesterday on her social media page, and it immediately caused a stir on Twitter.

Many of Saweetie’s fans were disappointed in her, for taking what they are calling the “thot” route. Unlike most other female rappers, Saweetie is regarded as being intelligent and has a college degree.

Here’s how one of Saweetie’s fans put it, “I’m disappointed in her. I’d expect this move from Cardi (who is just a stripper) or Megan (who is just a rapping twerk dancer). But Saweetie was supposed to be a classy gal.”

Here’s Saweetie making the announcement: