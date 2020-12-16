Bancor soars 86% in two days as Coinbase lists BNT, DEX volume spikes By Cointelegraph

Bancor soars 86% in two days as Coinbase lists BNT, DEX volume spikes
The price of BNT, the native token of Bancor, surged 86% in merely two days from $1.02 to $1.919. The rally was fueled by a combination of Coinbase listing BNT and the growing volume of Bancor’s DEX.
The Coinbase listing was the primary catalyst behind BNT’s strong 48-hour rally. Almost immediately after its announcement, the token’s price increased by around 16% after spiking to as high as $3.70. Coinbase said on Dec. 16:
