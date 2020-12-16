Ariana Grande Has Always Had a Massive Crush on Jim Carrey

Celebrity gossip and news can be beneficial and informative, but nothing is quite as juicy as celebrity crushes. Talk-show hosts are pros at squeezing info out of stars. Ellen DeGeneres‘ “Burning Questions” is just one fun example. That’s how DeGeneres got Kim Kardashian West to reveal her childhood crush was Johnny Depp. The thing about early crushes is that they usually end in adulthood, but not always. Ariana Grande is a testiment to that.

Ariana Grande’s rise to fame

It’s hard to believe Ariana Grande is only 27 years old. The singing sensation has come a long way since her days as Cat Valentine on Nickelodeon.

Grande grew up in Florida, but she eventually moved to New York City for Broadway. From there, she began exploring TV acting. In 2011, she began sharing her musical talents with viewers and fans, and Grande released her first album, Yours Truly, in 2013. The following year, she collaborated with iconic singers, including Nicki Minaj on “Bang Bang.”

Her third album, Dangerous Woman, is often associated with the tragic bombing that took place at Manchester Arena while Grande was on tour in 2016, Planet Radio reported.

A few years later, she experienced further tragedy when her ex-boyfriend and good friend, rapper Mac Miller, passed away. The singer referenced the sad loss in her song “thank u, next.”

On a professional and personal level, Grande’s latest album, Positions, showcases her growth. On that album, as she always does, Grande wears her heart on her sleeve. So it’s easy to see why so many people love her music and her as a person and an artist.

But when it comes to what, or who, she likes, her fans might be a bit surprised.

Ariana Grande once revealed her childhood crush

No long ago, Ariana Grande shared some surprising information when she made an appearance on Live With Kelly and Michael. She was talking with co-host Michael Strahan when the topic of childhood crushes came up.

Grande admitted that Jim Carrey was her childhood crush. Even more surprising was that the honor still belongs to him. She explained her love for Carrey is “lifelong.” That’s probably why she became so emotional when she finally met the now-58-year-old actor best known for starring in the 1994 comedy Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.

The first time Ariana Grande met her childhood crush

Many people’s first crush is often a celebrity, but not everyone usually has the opportunity to meet them. In Ariana Grande’s case, things were different.

In her discussion with Strahan, she mentioned the time she met Carrey. The singer shared, “I was kind of nervous to meet him, you know. He’s been my crush forever. What if he’s not as nice as I’m expecting?”

But Grande had nothing to worry about. She disclosed, “He was so over-the-top nice and perfect and just as I hoped he’d be.” She still got emotional and even shed a few tears.

Jim Carrey’s most memorable acting roles

Carrey is more than 30 years Grande’s senior. So it’s likely she grew up watching the productions that brilliantly captured Carrey’s talents and skills.

Over the past few decades, the actor has appeared in a tremendous number of films and TV series, according to IMDb. Ace Ventura and Fletcher Reed (from the 1997 film Liar Liar) are two of his best-known characters. Recently, Carrey has contributed to productions such as Kids and Sonic the Hedgehog.

His enduring popularity proves that although Ariana Grande’s crush might be surprising, she isn’t the only one who loves Jim Carrey.