Apple releases first developer beta of macOS Big Sur 11.2

Following the release of iOS 14.4 beta 1, watchOS 7.3 beta 1, and tvOS 14.1 beta 1, Apple has just released the first beta of macOS Big Sur 11.2 to developers. The update comes two days after the company released macOS Big Sur 11.1 to the public.

It’s unclear what’s new in the macOS Big Sur 11.2 beta, but based on the iOS 14.4 beta 1 — which was released earlier today — Apple is focusing on bug fixes and general improvements in today’s release.

The company made macOS Big Sur 11.1 available to the public on Monday with support for AirPods Max, the long-awaited App Store privacy labels, and Apple News widgets. macOS 11.1 was the first major update of Big Sur since Apple released macOS 11 to all users in November.

Today’s macOS Big Sur update is now available to developers and can be downloaded through the Software Update menu in the macOS System Preferences app. This, of course, requires that your Mac is registered for beta releases.

If you spot any changes in macOS Big Sur 11.2 beta 1 or the other new betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at today.

