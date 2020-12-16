Anushka Sharma reveals what she misses doing while she is pregnant



Anushka Sharma is expecting her first child in January. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in December 2017 and now three years later they are set to welcome their first baby. Anushka and Virat seem on top of the world with the news of becoming parents and both have been going all out to spend time with each other during these special months. Virat has even taken paternity leave to be with his wife from January.

Today, Anushka took to Instagram to share a new post. In the throwback picture, she is seen with her legs up on the chair all cuddled up enjoying her meal.



She captioned the post as, “Throwback to when I could sit like this and eat. Now I can’t sit like this but I can EAT.” Check out the post below…