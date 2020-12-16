Anna Kendrick Shares Surprising Upside to Having Her Twitter Hacked

Anna Kendrick knows that life is all about finding the silver lining.

The Pitch Perfect star returned to Twitter on Tuesday, Dec. 15, marking her first posts on the account since it was hacked on Saturday, Dec. 12.

“Well, the fun thing about getting my Twitter briefly hacked is that people I hadn’t heard from in years reached out to let me know,” she wrote about the breach. “So, I guess thank you to my hacker for a little anxiety, and for getting me back in touch with my high school friend James. Cheers.”

She also shared her gratitude toward late-night Showtime host The Kid Mero for helping to get her account back to normal.

“Also shout out to the FIRST person to get me in touch with someone from Twitter before anyone else managed to do anything helpful @THEKIDMERO,” she added. “What a fucking legend.”

On Dec. 12, over the course of about 20 minutes, Anna’s hacked account posted a flurry of tweets, a number of which contained offensive language. The tweets from the hacker were then removed.