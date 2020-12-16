And the Winner of Season 19 Is…

NBC

Kicking off the night, the Top 20, including Ryan Gallagher who abruptly exited the competition after violating COVID-19 rules, reunite for a special pre-recorded rendition of ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’.

“The Voice” crowned its season 19 winner in the December 15 episode. The title would be given to either Carter Rubin from Team Gwen Stefani, Desz from Team Kelly Clarkson, John Holiday from Team John Legend, Ian Flanigan or Jim Ranger who were both from Team Blake Shelton.

The finale also featured performances from Florida Georgia Line & Nelly's "Cruise" and Lewis Capaldi's "Before You Go". 24kGoldn and iann dior also performed "Mood".

Later, Kelly and Desz took the stage to sing “I’m Every Woman” by Chaka Khan. Other performers was Grammy winner Lauren Daigle, who sang “You Say” before Jason Derulo took the stage to offer fun performances of “Take You Dancing” and “Savage Love”. Team John’s John Holiday and his mentor also teamed up to belt out “Bridge Over Troubled Water” by Simon & Garfunkel.

Dan + Shay then performed their holiday single “Take Me Home for Christmas”. Following it up was Blake and Ian, singing “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys” by Willie Nelson. Blake also joined forces with the other singer in his team, Jim, for the song “Streets of Bakersfield” by Dwight Yoakam & Buck Owens. “The Voice” advisor Julia Michaels and JP Saxe were also among those who brought an epic performance for the viewers that night with their duet “If the World was Ending” while Gwen and Carter sang “You Make it Feel Like Christmas”.

It was then time to find out the results. John Holiday from Team John was named as the singer in the fifth place. Meanwhile, Desz from Team Kelly was in the fourth place with Team Blake’s Ian being the third place finisher.

That meant the winner was either Team Gwen’s Carter or Team Blake’s Jim. The winner is Carter Rubin! He marks the youngest male winner ever and the victory also serves as Gwen’s first win after five seasons joining the show as a coach.