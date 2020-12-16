ANALYSIS | How the ANC NEC can force Magashule out… and why they can’t

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule went to his home town of Parys a day after a damning report said he should step aside

Magashule addressed a men’s conference about issues on gender-based violence.

Some in the NEC say he is obliged to listen to the report that says he must step aside.

It wasn’t really necessary to ask corruption-accused ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule if he would step down as a report by the party’s integrity commission said he should. His actions spelt defiance, and he could put up the kind of fight the ANC can ill afford in an election year.

On Wednesday, a day after the commission’s damning three-page report was leaked to the media, Magashule retreated to his home town, Tumahole (Parys), in the Free State, to address a men’s dialogue organised by a foundation. At this non-ANC meeting, the topics were drug abuse and gender-based violence.

The latter would form part of the ANC’s programme in the new year, which he would continue driving, Magashule said.

Former president Jacob Zuma also used to return home during tough times, to draw energy and to show his human, ordinary side.

By throwing himself behind fighting gender-based violence in his own community, Magashule wanted to move the focus away from the 21 charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering he is facing in relation to a R255-million asbestos eradication tender. By talking man-to-man to people in his home town about this matter, the man who is out on R200 000 bail wants to show he’s the engine driving the ANC’s programmes. As one of the party’s three full- officials, he gets paid to do this.

During a 20-minute doorstop, journalists asked Magashule if he would step aside, and he said: “No, there is a process by the [national executive committee] of the ANC, which is the second highest decision-making body of the ANC after the national conference.”

Let’s leave it there and leave the matter to the NEC.

The committee had its last meeting of the year last week and isn’t scheduled to gather again before January.

The integrity commission’s report was clear about two things: that the NEC has to honour its own resolutions on asking leaders charged with serious crimes to step down, and that Magashule said he would cooperate when asked to do so.

It appears that Magashule intends to follow the letter of the law, rather than the spirit of this resolution, which is aimed at getting leaders to appear to behave more ethically. On Wednesday, he indicated that he thought the media was putting undue pressure on the ANC and that ordinary South Africans “understand what happens in the country”.

His backers are also gearing up to fight the process, rather than the substance. Magashule said he was “surprised” that integrity commission chair George Mashamba had emailed the report to NEC members, rather than present it at the next meeting. It’s likely that he would leave it to allies like fellow ANC NEC member Tony Yengeni to actually follow up. Yengeni already tweeted that he would write to Mashamba about this.

Another NEC member, Derek Hanekom, tweeted that the best thing Magashule could do was to respect the ANC’s conference resolution, the NEC decision that he was part of, and the recommendations of the integrity commission, and step aside.

The best thing our SG can do now is to respect the Conference resolution; respect the NEC decision that he was part of; respect the recommendation of the Integrity Commission, and…step aside. https://t.co/nIhGaOonR7 — Derek Hanekom (@Derek_Hanekom) December 15, 2020

Magashule has, however, already indicated he would only step down if the ANC branches asked him to. This has echoes of 2005, when a gathering of about 4 000 branch delegates in Pretoria at the ANC’s national general council, the party’s biggest gathering between its five-yearly conferences, told Zuma they would not accept his offer to step aside as ANC deputy president after being charged with corruption and fired as the country’s deputy president.

It is, however, the branches that voted on the conference resolution – and Rule 25.70 of the ANC constitution that says those charged by a court should step aside – another NEC member, who wanted to remain anonymous, said.

He said the NEC would expect Magashule to respect these decisions. But could the NEC force him to? The argument is that “the ANC is a voluntary organisation” and that “Zuma listened” to the NEC when he resigned as the country’s president in February 2018.

It was different, however, because ANC branches, just a few weeks before that, voted Cyril Ramaphosa in as president and rejected the candidate Zuma backed.

Magashule’s backers are gearing up for the kind of public fight that the party can ill-afford in an election year. Besides, recent by-election results have already indicated that Magashule isn’t too much of a liability at the polls.