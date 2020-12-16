Amazon is shoving even more ads onto your Kindle screen with a new update

If you own a Kindle that comes “With Special Offers,” you are soon going to start seeing more ads and recommendations on your homescreen. As reported by the folks at GoodEReader, Amazon has started rolling out a new software update that enables it to push more ads than ever before.

Amazon is pushing the new software update to all Kindle devices released in the last five years. The update, which arrives as version 5.13.4, brings an extended home screen, which means you can now scroll down further than before to view more recommendations (and ads). Aside from forcing you to view more ads, the update doesn’t actually add much else. As with any update, Amazon says it includes a bunch of bug fixes, performance improvements, and other general enhancements.

As noted by GoodEReader, the update also brings a naming convention change to Amazon FreeTime and FreeTime Unlimited. As announced by Amazon earlier this year, it is rebranding Amazon FreeTime to Amazon Kids and Amazon FreeTime Unlimited to Amazon Kids+. Along with the name changes, the services are also getting a new look with a refreshed home screen experience and Amazon Echo integration.