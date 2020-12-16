All We Want for Christmas Is the BTS 2019 Holiday Carol Medley Available for Download

BTS’ performance at the 2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon_Music Festival included an adorable little girl, snow, and even a flying sleigh. Unfortunately, their covers of iconic holiday songs aren’t available on streaming platforms like Spotify. Not yet, anyway.

Here’s what we know about BTS and their performances of songs like “Silent Night” and “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town.’

BTS performed Christmas songs for a live concert during December 2019

These performers break records with songs like “Dynamite” and “Life Goes On.” Their covers of holiday carols from 2019, however, helped put fans in the Christmas spirit. This live concert was in conjunction with the 2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon_Music Festival, an annual televised event featuring some of the most popular K-pop groups and artists.

Jungkook did a solo version of “O Holy Night,” while the rest of the members broke into pairs to perform holiday classics like “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town” and “Feliz Navidad.” They all came together for the group’s final song, their adaptation of “Silent Night,” which even included some “snow” on the stage.

Unfortunately, the songs performed by BTS in this festival are not available for download or for streaming on music platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. A recording of the entire festival is available for streaming with a subscription to the platform Viki.

BTS recently performed on Disney’s ‘Holiday Singalong’

Although the holiday season may look different in 2020, with BTS being physically distanced from their fanbase. However, they took their Christmas cheer to ABC’s television network, performing “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town” for The Disney Holiday Singalong.

Unfortunately, Suga was noticeably missing from this performance, still recovering from shoulder surgery, this rapper missed several live performances. (He did, however, thank the BTS ARMY while accepting an award via the phone.)

This K-pop group normally sends holiday wishes with fans

Whether it’s with their Season’s Greetings packages or over social media, these artists often spread holiday cheer to their ARMY. During one video, Suga and Jin decorated Christmas ornaments.

During a Radio Disney interview, the idols discussed their holiday “hot or not” items, including giving money as a gift and decorating for the holiday season in November.

The BTS members also celebrate New Years with their fans across the globe, ringing in 2020 with a performance in New York City’s Times Square. For 2021, their resolutions include being healthy, happy, and eventually, seeing their ARMY in person.

The recently-released “Life Goes On” music video by BTS is now available for streaming on YouTube. The K-pop group’s deluxe album, titled Be, is available on Spotify, Apple Music, and most major streaming platforms.