AirPods design: Which option do you prefer

A new supply chain report this morning indicated that Apple is working on third-generation AirPods, referred to as “AirPods Pro Lite,” with a design that is either identical or very similar to the current AirPods Pro. This, however, is bound to be a controversial change for people who prefer the current design of AirPods.

Here is now Apple’s AirPods lineup breaks down as of today:

AirPods with Charging Case — $159

AirPods with Wireless Charging Case — $199

AirPods Pro — $249

AirPods Max — $549

In terms of design, the AirPods with Charging Case and AirPods with Wireless Charging feature what Apple refers to as a “Universal fit.” This is essentially a “one-size-fits-all” design, which means that if they don’t comfortably fit in a person’s ears, they are out of luck — apart from certain aftermarket ear hook accessories.

On the other hand, AirPods Pro feature an in-ear design that has a customizable fit. In fact, Apple includes three separate ear tip sizes in the box with AirPods Pro, giving users more control over how they fit in their ears.

‘AirPods Pro Lite’

The rumored AirPods Pro Lite would replace the non-Pro AirPods in Apple’s lineup. They’d feature a design similar or identical to the current AirPods Pro, which means they’d be in-ear and likely include different ear tip sizes in the box.

According to the rumors we’ve seen so far, the differentiator between the AirPods and AirPods Pro would be that AirPods wouldn’t support active noise cancellation. Today’s report indicated that AirPods Pro Lite, likely just to be called “AirPods,” will be released in the first half of 2021 for around $199.

Which AirPods design do you prefer?

While a lot of people greatly prefer the in-ear design of AirPods Pro, there is a certain segment of the market that prefers the “universal” fit of the standard AirPods. This is usually because people don’t like the in-ear design of AirPods Pro and often find them uncomfortable.

Personally, I’m entirely partial to the AirPods Pro design because I prefer the customizable in-ear fit. I find that this design is more secure in my ears, especially when working out or just moving around at all.

What do you think? Do you prefer the design of AirPods or AirPods Pro? What do you think of the “AirPods Pro Lite” rumors? Let us know in the poll below and elaborate down in the comments!

