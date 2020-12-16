Adele Gets Apology From British Tabloid Over Chris Brown Rumor

Instagram

The Sun issues a statement of clarification after reporting back in October that the ‘Someone Like You’ songstress and the ‘With You’ hitmaker spent a night together at her London home.

A British tabloid has been forced to apologize to Adele for starting a groundless rumor about the singer. The Sun has issued a statement of clarification after reporting back in October that the singing diva was spending a night together with Chris Brown.

“On 11 and 12 October we reported that Chris Brown paid a late night visit to Adele at her home in London,” the news outlet wrote in a new article titled “Adele – an apology”. Correcting its previous report, the site noted, “In fact Adele has only met Chris Brown once, at the Grammy Awards, several years ago.”

“We accept that our article was incorrect and a breach of her privacy. We have paid damages to Adele and we apologise to her for the distress we have caused her,” the site went on adding, without specifying the monetary compensation that they’ve paid to the singer if there was, besides the public apology they made. The article in question, meanwhile, has been retracted by the site.

The story that landed The Sun in trouble claimed Chris visited Adele’s home in London when he recently flew to the U.K., after being banned from the country due to his domestic abuse case over ten years ago. The R&B star reportedly turned up at the “Hello” singer’s house alongside a hefty entourage.

“It was all a bit cloak and dagger. He arrived in the middle of the night and didn’t leave until around 2am,” a so-called source said as cited by the site at the time. “He arrived in huge, blacked-out cars, with plenty of muscle surrounding him.”

While Adele and Chris never met in London, the two stars did have a chat at the 2013 Grammy Awards. Documenting his encounter with the English singer, the 31-year-old tweeted at the time, “Pleasure to meet you, Adele. I heard your words and that’s all that matters. Thank you for speaking truth.”