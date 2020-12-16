Actors with the most 100 percent Rotten Tomatoes scores

Audiences saw actor and military officer James Stewart as the best of us, the embodiment of an ideal American. While this is a bit of a nebulous accolade, one thing we know for sure is that James Stewart was one of the best when it came to film, appearing in a dozen pictures that were 100% favorably reviewed.

The moral rectitude of his early roles may have been part of what made the moral obscurity of his later roles more striking. Though they aren’t among the perfectly reviewed pieces, he starred in well-known Hitchcock films, often as a far shadier character than he played in most of his pictures or in real life. That’s also true for The Naked Spur, a Western with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes that found Stewart as a bounty hunter with a dark side.

In his typical roles, however, the darker side of life wasn’t absent. Stewart’s characters were often nuanced and conflicted, even as they were both idealists and ideals. As his career endured, he began to take on characters with more and more depth and both internal and external confrontation, as in Westerns like The Man from Laramie and Winchester ’73. After all, what’s the purpose of having an ideal if not to prevail over adversity in a way that gives us all hope?