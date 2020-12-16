A pessimistic look at Facebook and its enormous, uncontrollable impact on the US and world, giving Zuckerberg incredible power with little oversight (Adrienne LaFrance/The Atlantic)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Adrienne LaFrance / The Atlantic:

A pessimistic look at Facebook and its enormous, uncontrollable impact on the US and world, giving Zuckerberg incredible power with little oversight  —  The doomsday machine was never supposed to exist.  It was meant to be a thought experiment that went like this: Imagine a device built …

