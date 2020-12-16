8 Affordable Gifts For the Chromebook Lover In Your Life

Chromebook lovers are a different breed from your normal laptop lover. We don’t need super high-powered battery packs like power-hungry Macs and gaming laptops, and since many Chromebooks are fanless, they don’t need risers and cooling pads, either. So if that special someone on your list already has all the essential Chromebook accessories, here are a few outside-the-box gift suggestions for elevating their Chromebook experience. Model-specific suggestions: keyboard covers and screen protectors

Source: Ara Wagoner / Android Central

If you know what model Chromebook your Chromebook-lover has, there are two more items you might want to consider getting for them: a screen protector and/or a keyboard cover. Keyboard covers are more useful for younger users and those who are clumsy, as they can help prevent splashes or crumbs from penetrating the keyboard for those of us who do a lot of snacking while we write — hey, I gotta keep my blood sugar up or my writing suffers! No matter the recipient’s age, though, a screen protector is useful for every touchscreen Chromebook the same way a screen protector is useful for a phone: it helps guard against scratches, it preserves the oleophobic coating on the original screen, and they can make the screen easier to read in some conditions. If it’s available for your Chromebook, a matte screen protector can cut down on glare and reflections when you’re using your Chromebook outside or in brighter rooms, an especially handy feature for Chromebooks with dimmer screens to begin with. Tempered glass screen protectors for Chromebooks are starting to become more widely available from trusted brands like Spigen and Supersheildz. While I don’t know if tempered glass is as necessary a precaution for Chromebooks as it is for phones, but the feel of glass beats the feel of plastic any day of the week. Don’t be afraid to have some fun with it!