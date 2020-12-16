43% of fans wouldn’t fight this Bruce Willis character

Who knew that with the original Die Hard, released in 1988, would spawn four sequels and a two-minute commercial for car batteries? But more than 30 years later, fans keep coming back to see McClane. Each Die Hard film has grossed at least $100 million worldwide, with the most recent film, A Good Day to Die Hard, raking in over $300 million.

And why not? McClane is as tough and as fun as action heroes come.

McClane is the only action star who can singularly defeat a skyscraper full of armed terrorists, disarm a troop of soldiers who have taken over an airport, recover stolen gold, and subsequently shoot down a helicopter — all while exuding confidence and giving fans of the most famous catchphrases in film. Considering all of this, it’s understandable fans would rather fight Willis’ more seemingly mortal characters over McClane, even one who literally has an unbreakable body and possesses super-strength.