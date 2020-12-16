25 bold predictions for the 2020-21 NBA season

© Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

With only 72 games on the schedule this season, the playoff race in the West is going to resemble the 2015 playoffs where seeds two through seven were fluid until the last game of the season. So, while the Blazers might finish with the three-seed, it’ll hardly be an upset if they lose to a dangerous Luka Doncic-led Mavericks team. That’s because Doncic is going to win the MVP award this season. Voters will have some Giannis fatigue (especially after his back-to-back surprise playoff exits). LeBron and AD likely won’t play enough games or minutes to match Doncic’s stats. Ditto for KD. Harden won’t get any votes after his offseason either. Everything is lining up for Luka Legend to continue his rise to the top of the NBA. If he can improve every so slightly on this shooting efficiency (46-32-76 shooting splits last season), and nudge his statistical brilliance up just a little (28.8 ppg., 9.4 RPG., 8.8 APG. last year), it will be more than enough to get him to the front of the line for his first of many MVP awards.