Zayn Malik Rocks Bold New Look in First Sighting Baby Girl’s Birth

However, if there’s one thing people know about the singer, it’s that he’s enjoying his dad duties.

“Zayn was very emotional when their baby girl was born. It was an emotional and special moment for him,” a source previously told E! News about his first few days as a father. “He expressed that he is forever changed and would never disappoint her or Gigi. He wants to be the best father possible and is so excited.”

The insider explained the supermodel was just as overjoyed about motherhood. As the source put it, “Gigi is on a high and can’t believe they created an angel. She’s truly so in love and has had many emotional moments while holding her baby girl.”

In the last few months, the couple has slowly shared more details about their little one. In late November, the first-time mom posted never-before-seen pregnancy photos with an all too relatable caption.

“A whole new kind of busy & tired,” she wrote on Instagram, “but she’s da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early.”