XRP Falls 10% In Rout By .com

XRP Falls 10% In Rout



.com – was trading at $0.45615 by 19:58 (00:58 GMT) on the .com Index on Wednesday, down 10.36% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since December 4.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $20.75564B, or 3.69% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $31.58403B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.45424 to $0.46808 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 18.42%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $9.20060B or 8.26% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.4542 to $0.5879 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 86.14% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $19,374.9 on the .com Index, down 0.09% on the day.

was trading at $585.22 on the .com Index, a loss of 0.58%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $359.97860B or 63.99% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $66.69809B or 11.86% of the total cryptocurrency market value.