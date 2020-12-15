Women’s Basketball Players of the Week

SEC Staff

Photo: SEC

Player of the Week: Vanderbilt’s Koi Love recorded a pair of double-doubles on the week, guiding the Commodores to a 2-0 week against in-state foes ETSU and Chattanooga by averaging 20.0 points and 14.0 rebounds per game. Against ETSU, Love had 19 points with 12 rebounds, three blocks and four steals with her 12 rebounds setting a new career high. Just days later at Chattanooga, she led the team with 21 points and 16 rebounds with three assists, two blocks and three steals. Over the course of the first 20 minutes alone, she had a double-double by halftime with 15 points and 11 rebounds to keep the Commodores within striking distance in Vandy’s come-from-behind road victory. The 16 rebounds also marks the most in a game by a Commodore since assistant coach Marqu’es Webb had 15 on Dec. 5, 2016, against Tulane.

Freshman of the Week: Ole Miss’ Madison Scott shot 66.7% and averaged 15.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals across two large wins for Ole Miss vs. Alcorn State (104-48) and Mississippi Valley State (86-46). She had a career-high 17 points vs. MVSU. Scott has had at least seven rebounds in three of four games this season. She leads Ole Miss in rebounding at 7.0/game and his tied for SEC lead among freshmen in rebounding.