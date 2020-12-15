Will Smith and Jason Derulo Delight Cancer-Stricken Teen With PS5

WENN/Avalon/Adriana M. Barraza

In the new episode of his Snapchat series 'Will From Home', the 'Bad Boys for Life' actor enlists the help of the 'Wiggle' singer to surprise the 14-year-old cancer patient.

Will Smith and Jason Derulo have brought a wide smile to a cancer-stricken teen’s face. In the season 2 premiere of his Snapchat series titled “Will From Home”, the “Bad Boys for Life” actor enlisted the help of the “Wiggle” singer to surprise 14-year-old Aiden with a gift of PlayStation 5.

The episode that aired on Monday, December 14 first saw Will introducing Aiden and his father Chuck Yielding. Aiden was diagnosed with leukemia back in April, but Chuck was not allowed to visit his son in the hospital due to COVID-19 restrictions. Thus, the older Yielding decided to entertain the teen by showing him a silly dance from the parking lot of Cook Children’s Medical Center.

Touched by Chuck’s thoughtful gesture, Will asked Jason to teach the father-and-son duo some dance moves. After the “Take You Dancing” crooner showed off his dancing skills, the “Men in Black” star told the Texas natives to open up a gift that was already delivered to their home. “We got a little something there for you. You can open up the box there,” he said. “That’s the PS5 like you can’t even get those yet.”

Not stopping there with his generosity, Will up the ante by matching GameStop’s donation for the Cook Children’s Medical Center by giving away $10,000. “I’m also, I’m gonna match their donation in honor of the love that you guys are putting into this world. You know, it is so beautiful to see you’re parenting your child but you’re parenting all of us, you’re teaching us all how it’s supposed to be,” he told Chuck.





The husband of Jada Pinkett Smith joined lists of celebrities who have shown support to their cancer-stricken fans. Back in November, Jason Momoa delighted 7-year-old Danny Sheehan with a FaceTime call and gifted him an “Aquaman” trident days afterwards. Travis Scott (II) also sent a cancer patient fan an action figure of himself which worth was estimated to be $55,000.