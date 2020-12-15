Why Wasn’t Clare Crawley at the ‘Men Tell All’?

Last night was The Bachelorette Season 16 “Men Tell All.” Tayshia Adams spoke with some of the men she sent home, many of whom she experienced emotional goodbyes with. Much of the evening focused on Adams’ portion of the season, but there were men in attendance that left or were sent home before Adams began her journey. Clare Crawley, however, was notably not in attendance.

Clare Crawley’s brief ‘Bachelorette’ season

Clare Crawley’s time in the lead role lasted about two weeks. In that time, she met, fell in love with, and got engaged to contestant Dale Moss. But, after the season debuted, Crawley started ‘liking’ posts on Twitter that suggested she was pushed out and that her season was edited in a purposefully unflattering light.

Crawley has received an intense amount of hate from Bachelorette viewers (even for Bachelor Nation) since her portion of the season aired. The former lead’s naysayers cite things like “immaturity,” despite being “the oldest Bachelorette” in the franchise’s history, mirroring controversial contestant Yosef Aborady’s issues with the Sacramento hairstylist.

Crawley spoke about the negative messages she’s been receiving from fans when she was on Good Morning America with Moss on Nov. 6. She made a point to mention that fans don’t know “how things really happened.”

“The things people say without knowing the full truth, without seeing how things really happened, genuinely happened, it just blows my mind,” she said. “In a world right now where there’s so much negativity, and hate, and hard things going on right now, love and this type of thing should not be one of those things. It kind of blows me away.”

Clare Crawley was absent from the ‘Men Tell All’

While most of the “Men Tell All” focused on Adams’ portion of the season, a decent chunk of the night was dedicated to Aborady’s tirade toward Crawley. Aborady was even brought on stage to speak about the incident and his time on the show. Crawley, however, who was on the receiving end of Aborady’s hateful speech, was not in attendance to provide her point of view. Aborady got to stand his ground in his opinions despite Chris Harrison’s meager attempt to sway him, but Crawley wasn’t even zoomed in to provide her perspective. The result was a room full of men shouting over each other about how you should and should not treat women.

After the special aired, Crawley took to Twitter and wrote that she wishes “they would have let me be in attendance.”

I wish they would have let me be in attendance to let these men know in person how much their words + support have meant to me. Thank you gentlemen. From the bottom of my heart. ❤️ — Clare Crawley (@Clare_Crawley) December 15, 2020

“I wish they would have let me be in attendance to let these men know in person how much their words + support have meant to me,” the former lead tweeted. “Thank you gentlemen. From the bottom of my heart.”

It sounds like Crawley did want to be at the “Men Tell All,” but didn’t receive an invite. Why have Aborady and Jason Foster there and not Crawley?

Several fans took to Crawley’s post to suggest that perhaps she wasn’t invited because it was “Tayshia’s moment, not hers.” But if Harrison is going to do a deep-dive into the angry Aborady speech that was aimed at Crawley, it seems like she could have been Zoomed in, at a minimum, to provide her experience.