Why Tom Cruise lost it on the Mission Impossible set

WIthin his outburst, the actor actually explains why he’s unflinchingly firm about the crew and cast following health protocols. As Hollywood studios look for ways to carry out big-budget productions like Mission: Impossible 7 safely, surprise COVID cases and ballooning budgets due to COVID-related production insurance are creating a crisis in Hollywood. Many films are buckling under an inability to cover higher insurance costs, reports Variety, and those that can afford it are facing increased pressure on set.

“We are the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we’re doing,” Cruise shouted. “I’m on the phone with every f—ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf—ers. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!”

At another point, Cruise asked the crew if they “understood,” making clear that if they couldn’t abide by protocols, they would be let go. “Am I clear? Do you understand what I want? Do you understand the responsibility that I have? Because I will deal with your reason, and if you can’t be reasonable and I can’t deal with your logic, you’re fired,” Cruise said. “That’s it. That is it. I trust you guys to be here.”

Cruise’s response in Britain is likely due in part to the production shutdown that had occured two weeks earlier after 12 crew members tested positive while shooting in Italy. That event resulted in 150 extras being told they were no longer needed to film scenes in Venice so that health officials could properly contract trace. Upon the production’s return, The Sun reports that the Top Gun star personally paid upwards of $675,000 for an old cruise ship the cast and crew have isolated on.

Prior to COVID, the film had faced other production slowdowns due to stunts gone bad, but it seems Cruise won’t accept any more delays.