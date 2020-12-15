Why Taylor Swift Fans Think “coney island” Is About Her Famous Exes

Fans can’t shake this theory about one of Taylor Swift‘s new songs.

Less than a week ago on Dec. 11, the singer blessed devoted Swifties with the surprise sister album to folklore, titled evermore. Ever since dropping her ninth studio album, fans have left no lyric undissected, including what sound like very carefully chosen words for the track, “coney island.”

More broadly, the song juggles themes of loss, regret and nostalgia, but with a closer look—or should we say, listen—some Swifties have theorized the song references many of the star’s A-list exes, from John Mayer to Calvin Harris, all within just a few verses.

To start, with the lines “Were you standing in the hallway/with a big cake, happy birthday,” the song harkens back to seemingly the same birthday Swift sang about on her Red track, “The Moment I Knew,” which tells the story about her boyfriend not showing up for her at her 21st birthday. As fans know well, her boyfriend at that time was Jake Gyllenhaal.