Why Kathy Scruggs from Manhunt looks so familiar

Gugino’s screen career started in the late 1990s, with her first credited episodic appearance on comedy Who’s the Boss? starring Tony Danza and her Manhunt co-star Judith Light. Directly after, she appeared for a single episode in the Saved by the Bell prequel series Good Morning Miss Bliss as Karen, a ninth-grader Zack Morris tells his friends he hooked up with during summer camp (but actually didn’t).

Her early career is littered with these kinds of roles — one-offs on legendary TV comedy ALF, the Neil Patrick Harris-led Doogie Howser, M.D., coming-of-age classic The Wonder Years, and the Scott Bakula and Dean Stockwell-led time-jumping dramedy Quantum Leap. She also starred in an 11-episode recurring role on the CBS daytime soap Falcon Crest between them. Gugino appeared between 1989 and 1990 as Sydney St. James, the young (and adulterous) wife of David Hunt’s Ian St. James.

Her next biggest TV role wouldn’t really come until 1996 when she played a journalist and love interest for Michael J. Fox’s Deputy Mayor of New York City, Mike Flaherty, in Spin City before scoring a season-long stint on the popular CBS medical drama Chicago Hope. Finally, in 2003, Gugino nabbed her first leading TV series role (outside of appearances in mini-series like The Buccaneers) in ABC’s unfortunately short-lived Karen Sisco. For seven episodes, the actress starred as a U.S. Deputy Marshal in Florida’s Gold Coast, dealing with the high-life and low-lives of South Beach and Palm Beach crime.

Between her small-screen work, Gugino also appeared in several films, including opposite Nicolas Cage and Gary Sinise in the crime thriller Snake Eyes and as Chica Barnfell, a somewhat stringer young troop member whose jet-setting parents often leave her, in 1989’s beloved Shelley Long classic Troop Beverly Hills.